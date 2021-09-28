CAA buys ICM in talent consolidation

Major US talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is to acquire rival ICM Partners in a move that will leave Hollywood with just three major agencies.The terms have not been revealed but the deal will leave just CAA, WME and United Talent Agency.

The private equity-backed CAA will add ICM’s publishing arm to its interests, primarily focused on film and TV.

ICM chief Chris Silbermann will join the board at CAA.

“Our strong financial position enables us to continue to expand and diversify our businesses, with service and representation remaining central to what we do and who we are,” said CAA.

ICM commented: “Together, we will build upon our accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit and continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the best interests of our clients, as well as empowering new, diverse voices within the industry.”