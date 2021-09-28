Orange Spain names new TV chief, 10Gb cities

Orange Spain is strengthening its TV division with a new TV director, Ignacio García-Legaz, the current TV director at Vodafone. He will directly report to the CEO, Jean François Fallacher when he takes up the role in October.

With the appointment, Orange aims to give a boost to its TV business as it prepares for tough negotiations with La Liga for the pay-TV football rights; La Liga wants to sign for five years instead of three, against the CNMC’s criteria, and open the rights up to other companies, including streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Orange is improving the speed of its optic fibre network with the launch of a 10 Gbps offer initially in five Spanish cities (Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Valencia and Zaragoza). Equipped with XGSPON tecnology and WIFI 6, the network will enable to connect several devices at the highest speed and do 5K videostreaming in several TVs at the same time.