Eutelsat CEO: “OneWeb is European asset”

Eutelsat’s CEO Rodolphe Belmer, in a meeting with a French parliamentary committee, told delegates that the OneWeb satellite consortium is now a “European asset”, and that it was likely to be the only mega-constellation that is not owned by the US.

Eutelsat has a 17.5 per cent investment stake in OneWeb with the British Government owing a similar amount. However, India and Japan are also major investors as is Hanwha of South Korea.

Belmer told the parliamentarians that with the Eutelsat investment it meant that it was a very competitive asset in the low-latency world that is coming. He added that OneWeb would have priority satellite transmission rights, but also referred to Elon Musk’s Starlink and Telesat (of Canada) and its Lightspeed broadband by satellite service as likely to launch.