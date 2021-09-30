Forecast: Global SVoD subscriptions to reach 1.6bn

Global SVoD subscriptions will increase by 491 million between 2021 and 2026 to reach 1.64 billion, according to the SVOD Forecasts Update report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. China and the US will together account for 49 per cent of the global total by 2026, down from 56 per cent in 2021.

“China and the US had a similar number of subscriptions by end-2020,” notes Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Due to government pressure, China’s growth is decelerating, with 354 million subscriptions expected by 2026. The US will continue to grow, with 450 million subscriptions expected by 2026.”

Three platforms will control nearly half the world’s SVoD subscriptions by 2026. Disney+ will be the biggest winner, overtaking Netflix in 2025. Disney+ will add 140 million subscribers between 2021 and 2026 to bring its total to 284 million. About 121 million of Disney+’ subscribers (43 per cent of its total) in 2026 will be in the 13 Asian countries under the Hotstar brand.

Netflix will add 53 million subscribers to reach 271 million subscribers by 2026; revealing growth even for the most established platform.