Survey: 44% say streaming services have influenced purchases

Criteo, a global technology company that provides the a Commerce Media Platform, recently surveyed 9,000 consumers globally, including 1,000 in the US, to learn more about their viewing habits and advertising preferences for video streaming services.

The findings confirm the market potential; 44 per cent of Americans say that video streaming services have influenced their purchasing decisions in the last 12 months.

Other key takeaways include: