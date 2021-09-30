Survey: 44% say streaming services have influenced purchases
September 30, 2021
Criteo, a global technology company that provides the a Commerce Media Platform, recently surveyed 9,000 consumers globally, including 1,000 in the US, to learn more about their viewing habits and advertising preferences for video streaming services.
The findings confirm the market potential; 44 per cent of Americans say that video streaming services have influenced their purchasing decisions in the last 12 months.
Other key takeaways include:
- More than half search for featured products and services on their laptop, tablet or smartphone and visit the advertiser’s website after watching a video ad.
- 2 in 3 Americans say they watch more paid streaming services than they used to, and 1 in 3 watch more free services. One-third spend up to 10 hours watching paid content and up to 5 hours watching free content per week.
- Half of Americans say they enjoy video streaming because it allows them to watch anytime, anywhere. 3 out of 5 agree that the content on video streaming services is more entertaining and gets them a better value for their money than cable or satellite TV.
- 61 per cent of Americans say subscription cost is their top consideration for using a video streaming service. 3 in 5 are happy to watch video streaming services with a fully or partially ad-funded subscription.
- Video is Americans’ preferred ad format. More than half say they like video ads because they’re entertaining and engaging, and more consumers prefer pre-roll ads than mid-roll ads.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login