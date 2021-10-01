Antenna Group acquires Sony CEE channels

Sony Pictures Television has sold its entire network channel portfolio in Central and Eastern Europe to Antenna Group. The deal covers 22 pay-TV channels and two OTT services in 12 territories.

The deal will see Antenna Group take control of the Central and Eastern European AXN, Sony and Viasat pay-TV channels and on-demand services. The channels carry content from producers including Sony Pictures Entertainment, CBS, Warner Bros, NBC Universal, Disney and eOne.

Collectively, the Sony portfolio has 90 per cent pay-TV market penetration, reaching 24 million subscribers in Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes just a few months after of Sony sold off its entire UK channels portfolio to investment firm Narrative Capital.

Theodore Kyriakou, chairman of Antenna Group, commented: “As Antenna Group continues to invest in media opportunities globally, the CEE region remains an important focus for us. We have invested in this region for more than 20 years aiming to provide the best entertainment and news content locally. This acquisition is yet another step in this direction whilst unlocking further growth in these markets.”

Adam Theiler, CEO of pay-TV Antenna Group, added: “I am delighted to welcome the Sony Networks’ team in Warsaw, Budapest and Bucharest to Antenna Group. Together, we will renew our efforts to entertain the legions of fans who trust AXN and Viasat, and by doing so, confirm our place as the preferred content partner of the pay-tv operators and advertisers who share our aspiration to grow the pay-tv market in Central and Eastern Europe.”