Fremantle completes NENT prodcos acquisition

Fremantle has confirmed the completion of the acquisition of 12 production labels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group).

The purchase, first announced in July, will see the distinct labels, across the three content pillars of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries, plus branded content and event management, come under the Fremantle group in the Nordics.

The deal has been approved by the relevant regulators.

The companies that will now become part of the Fremantle Nordics family are: Strong Productions (Denmark); Grillifilms, Moskito Television and Production House (Finland); Monster, Novemberfilm, One Big Happy Family, Playroom, Rakett and Strix Televisjon (Norway); Baluba and Strix Television (Sweden).



Morten Mogensen will remain as CEO of the collection of 12 labels that from today will be called ‘this is nice’ group. Those label heads will continue to report to him.

To strategically manage the integration between the Fremantle companies already operating in the region and the newly acquired labels, a ‘Fremantle Nordics Board’ has been established. This Board will be led by Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin, together with Fremantle Group COO Andrea Scrosati and other Fremantle Group Executives.

Daniela Matei, Fremantle’s CEO of Nordics & Poland, and Mogensen will work together with the Fremantle Nordics Board on the integration plan between the businesses, they will both report to Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and CEO Continental Europe.

Mullin said: “We welcome the new labels and incredible talent into the Fremantle family. We are very proud of our existing businesses in the Nordics who have achieved great success. With the completion of this acquisition, we look forward to working closely with Morten and the great creative talent within our new group and achieving bigger things together within the region”.