Xandr launches Premium Video Catalo

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, has announced the launch of its Premium Video Catalo, providing access to over 1,400 always-on, one-to-one video and connected TV deals from media owners and distributors across devices, content categories, formats, and app types, and over 2,500 off-the-shelf audience deals spanning demographic, viewership behaviours, and household attributes.

Conceptualised by Xandr’s Marketplace Development team, Xandr says the Premium Video Catalo helps media buyers effortlessly plan and execute online video and CTV campaigns while unlocking new targeting and reporting features across North America.

“Gone are the days of opaque curated deals. Xandr is determining a future that makes scaled CTV advertising seamless,” said Alex Chatfield, Vice President, Marketplace Development, Xandr. “Our Premium Video Catalo empowers buyers by giving them the raw ingredients needed to create and manage custom deals. Within minutes and without any emails, video buyers can now build a media plan and setup a line item with nuanced targeting defined by their unique audience goals. At the end of the campaign, they can see where every impression was delivered.”

“As an early adopter of the Premium Video Catalo, we’ve been thrilled with the continued growth we’ve seen in our clients’ CTV campaigns over the past year,” said Kyle Brennan, Director of Programmatic Partnerships at MiQ. “With hundreds of deals from top publishers at our fingertips, we can be nimble in targeting various audiences based off our clients’ diverse needs. Not only does this result in greater supply path efficiency, but the catalogue’s transparent reporting data enables us to see exactly where each impression was delivered and how our clients are meeting their customers with premium advertising.”

The catalogue also supports hundreds of deals across sensitive brand categories like alcohol, pharma, and politics. At the same time, its numerous audience deals ensure engagement with the viewers that buyers want to reach during key moments throughout the year including live sporting events, TV tentpole programs, and seasonal buying events.

For video publishers, the Premium Video Catalo ensures preferred inventory access and packaging, as well as more demand from buyers by standardising the buyer-seller relationship and deal set-up process.

“As connected TV viewership and ad inventory grows, it’s critical to have partners like Xandr working to streamline the connections between buyers and sellers,” said Tom Sly, Vice President of Programmatic Strategy and External Partnerships for The E.W. Scripps Company. “By creating detailed, pre-packaged opportunities, the Premium Video Catalo allows buyers to easily access the inventory they are looking for. This has dramatically enhanced Scripps’ monetization with significant growth in year-over-year spending from 2019 to 2020. We’re pleased to be on track to continue that momentum in 2021.”

The Premium Video Catalo is available to North American buyers on Invest DSP and all major DSPs today through the Xandr Marketplace,