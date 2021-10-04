ESPN+ adds KHL to hockey line-up

October 4, 2021
ESPN+ will stream more than 130 Kontinental Hockey League games this season, including all playoff and Gagarin Cup championship games, exclusively in the US on ESPN+.

The KHL is the premier professional ice hockey league in Europe and Asia, with 23 teams based in Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Latvia, and Kazakhstan. Throughout the season, ESPN+ will stream two games per week, and all games will be presented in English.

The addition of KHL games adds to a growing lineup of professional ice hockey coverage on ESPN+, including the NHL on ESPN+, which begins with the 2021-22 season as part of the seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal announced by The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League earlier this year.


