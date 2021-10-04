Filmstream launches in LatAm with Pluto TV

Global media company SPI/FilmBox has signed a deal with Pluto TV, the free streaming television service in America, to launch SPI’s AVoD service Filmstream, which offers a curated selection of movies for those who appreciate the art of cinema. The new channel will be added to Pluto TV’s line-up in 18 countries in Latin America including: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Mexico.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Pluto TV to include another top-quality product that combines premium content curation with the ease of the lean-back entertainment experience,” said Berkin Ecevit, Sales & Business Development Director at SPI International. “Filmstream’s slate of critically-acclaimed and insightful movies will now captivate more movie lovers of all ages through our deal with Pluto TV”.



Filmstream’s current catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini, and many others. Filmstream plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future.

Pluto TV also carries Pluto TV FashionBox which includes curated content from SPI’s FashionBox channel and features inspirational, educational, and entertaining content on shopping, lifestyle and new fashion trends.