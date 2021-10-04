Spain: 58% watch 2+ pay-TV platforms

Some 83.1 per cent of Spaniards have access to pay-TV, up 2.2 per cent in the last quarter, with 58.3 per cent watching at least two different pay-TV platforms, according to a report from consultancy firm Barlovento Comunicación.

On average, every Spanish household has access to 2.6 platforms.

Netflix leads the market with a 59.9 per cent penetration, followed by Amazon Prime Video, with 54.8 per cent, Movistar with 22.1 per cent, Disney+ with 21.8 per cent and HBO with 19.6 per cent.

Some way behind are Vodafone with 7.7 per cent, DAZN with 7 per cent, Atresplayer with 4.1 per cent, Fillmin with 3.4 per cent, Apple TV with 2.9 per cent, Rakuten with 2.3 per cent, MiTele with 1.9 per cent, Euskaltel with 1.1 per cent, FlixOlé with 0.6 per cent and ending the list is Fubo TV with 0.5 per cent.

Spaniards spend an average of €39 a month on OTT services.