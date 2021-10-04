Starlink targets 200k India subs by Dec 2022

Starlink India’s new country director, Sanjay Bhargava, says that Elon Musk’s broadband by satellite business is looking to sign up 200,000 subscribers by the end of next year.

Bhargava explained in a Linkedin post on October 2nd that obtaining an operating licence over India was a complex operation and initially Starlink would be seeking approval for a pilot programme ahead of a full licence for a pan-India service introduction.

Bhargava is a long-standing Musk staffer.

“Starlink is (active) in many countries, and the more pre-orders we have from India, the easier it will be for us to get government approval and to prioritise India at SpaceX,” said Bhargava.

However, his comments come amidst some local criticism that Starlink is accepting cash deposits equal to $99 despite not having any sort of operating licence in India.