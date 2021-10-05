Report: Will pandemic boost OTT take-up in Australia/NZ?

If historically the Australian and New Zealander pay-TV markets have mainly been counting DTH homes, things could significantly change in the next five years, predicts Dataxis. Similar to other regions of the world, the pandemic could have set the cat amongst the pigeons when it comes to cord-cutting and OTT adoption.

Despite being available for several years, OTT pay-TV offers have struggled to gain traction in Australia and New Zealand in the past. For instance, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports, respectively the SVoD and the sports OTT pay-TV offers of Foxtel, the leading pay TV operator in Australia, only accounted for 10 per cent each of Foxtel’s pay-TV mix in 2019. Eighteen months later, Kayo Sports alone accounts for almost 30 per cent of subscribers, while in the meantime DTH subscriptions, which accounted for two-thirds of the total, collapsed to 43 per cent of the mix.