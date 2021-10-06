EBU forges pan-European networks for co-production

The EBU is establishing new alliances and networks to foster collaboration between European public service broadcasters.

Recent meetings in Munich and Paris saw broadcasters explore ways to work together on the production of both young adult drama and documentary series.

“Collaboration between Members has always been at the heart of the EBU’s mission,” stated Jean Philip De Tender, EBU Deputy Director General and Director of Media. “But cooperating on new co-production models is no longer a nice-to-have but a necessity in today’s global marketplace.

“The economic, creative and strategic benefits of broadcasters working together will allow them to continue to tell the stories that matter most to European audiences, whoever and wherever they are,” he suggested.

“High-class documentaries and documentary films are part of public service broadcasters’ DNA throughout Europe,” added Katja Wildermuth, Director General of Bayerischer Rundfunk, who hosted the meeting of the Documentaries group in Munich. “Building a closer network in this field is a great signal and can help to make this common strength shine even more intensively throughout Europe.”

During a kick off meeting in Paris, Members also discussed ways to co-produce young adult dramas in different territories. “Young adult series are usually underfinanced by traditional broadcasters so we feel there is a real need to develop common projects with a higher production value,” commented Manuel Alduy, Director of Cinema and International Development at France Télévisions.

The EBU initiated a successful Content Exchange during the pandemic which now involves over 30 Members who have, to date, shared over 2,000 hours of content. It has also launched a new Collective Pre-Buy network that allows Members to pre-buy rights to some outstanding high-end drama series.

It also boasts a long history of collaboration on co-productions ranging from the hugely popular Eurovision Song Contest to natural history, new music and children’s formats.