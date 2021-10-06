Eleven Italy relaunches on Group’s global platform

Eleven Italy has relaunched on the Eleven Group’s global streaming service for the 2021/22 season.
The local platform will continue to bring fans comprehensive live coverage of Serie C football every matchday, alongside local handball, waterpolo and motorsports.
In addition, Italian audiences will now have access to Eleven Sports’ offering of live sport, including thousands of hours of live niche-premium and longtail football from around the world.
Italian subscribers will also be able to enjoy on-demand sport and entertainment content from across the Eleven Group and Eleven’s parent company Aser Ventures, on the new platform. This will include Team Whistle’s No Days Off and My Hustle shows and NEO Studios’ behind-the-scenes docuseries Take us Home: Leeds United.
Eleven’s global streaming service launched this summer, following the Group’s acquisition of MyCujoo and its proprietary streaming technology in November 2020.
Pedro Presa, Eleven Group Chief D2C Officer, said: “Elevensports.com provides a global D2C offering for fans to enjoy, and a pioneering technology stack to support Eleven Italy and other local markets in future. We’re committed to continue growing Eleven’s streaming solutions and content offering in the months ahead and this is an important step in our ambitious plans for the platform.”
Giovanni Zurleni, Eleven Italy Managing Director, added: “Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Eleven and we’re delighted to introduce a dynamic new platform in Italy to deliver for fans in exciting new ways. Elevensports.com is powered by award winning technology and will be the perfect home for our growing portfolio of live and on demand sports and entertainment for our audiences and partners.”
