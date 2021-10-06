ESTV, Arti bringing AR to eSports broadcasting

Arti, creators of a cloud-based AR platform for video content creators, and ESTV, the 24/7 dedicated channel for eSports and gaming personalities, have announced a partnership to bring AR content to ESTV’s original programming, and to make the Arti AR Platform available to ESTV content partners through its technology marketplace.

“ESTV viewers are used to the non-stop visual excitement of gaming, so they’re hungry for 3D graphics and AR in any esports content or commentary—making this partnership a very natural fit,” said Arti Co-founder & CEO, Yaron Zakai-Or. “We’re excited to partner with ESTV to bring the magic of AR to their content, and to provide an easy, flexible, affordable AR option for their many content partners.”

“ESTV’s mission is to deliver the most innovative esports and gaming programming available everywhere,” said Eric Yoon, Founder and CEO of ESTV. “By partnering with Arti, we can meet our ever-expanding audience’s expectations with amazing AR video content. And with Arti in our marketplace, our growing list of content partners will be able to engage viewers with AR across more of our programming.”