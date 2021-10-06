Telefónica to partly sell-off FTTH

Spanish telco Telefónica is planning to sell a small part of its FTTH network next year to bring in cash for its future investments.

Several possible investors would be interested in its FTTH network, reports Bloomberg, that currently covers 25 million homes and is valued at €15 billion.

Telefónica could also seek an investment partner to share the FTTH business as it does in Germany (with a 50/50 Allianz venture) and Brazil, where Telefónica has set up FiBrasil with the Canadian Fund CDPQ.