Hulu chief to lead Peacock

Hulu’s former president Kelly Campbell has been appointed president at NBCU streamer Peacock, reporting into Matt Strauss, chairman of DTC & international.

Campbell joined Hulu in 2017 initially as chief marketing officer after a decade at Google, where she worked on its advertising and cloud businesses.



“On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” commented Strauss.

Campbell will take up the role in November.

Disney is in the process of taking full control of Hulu, following a deal with NBCU parent Comcast. It should have full ownership by the end of 2023.