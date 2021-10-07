Metrological powers NOS premium apps

Cloud-based application platform Metrological has confirmed that Portuguese multiplay operator NOS is leveraging the Metrological Application Platform to bring additional premium apps and OTT services to their TV subscribers.

The Metrological Application Platform is integrated across NOS’s next-gen UMA set-top boxes, which Metrological says enables easy onboarding, optimisation and monetisation of OTT services and app content.

Now, NOS is using the Platform’s unified TV App Store and back-office product suite to integrate more, popular premium apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and niche and localised content, such as Euronews, Vimeo and Accuweather, into its UMA STB user interfaces. According to Metrological, NOS benefits from apps built with the open, lightweight Lightning Software Development Kit (SDK). This optimises the user experience for high-performant apps, across all NOS next-gen devices.

“Giving our subscribers easy access to the best content and popular premium apps is more important than ever,” stated João Ferreira, Director of NOS Innovation Services. “Since we first began working together, Metrological has enabled us to respond to our subscribers’ changing content needs. With its Application Platform, we are able to quickly and easily onboard apps across all devices, integrated directly into the award-winning user interface our subscribers know and love.”

“As a leading provider, NOS is known for ensuring millions of Portuguese subscribers have access to the best content for all tastes and ages in its eye-catching and intuitive user interface,” added Jeroen Ghijsen, CEO of Metrological. “We have co-worked with NOS to deliver on this promise and are pleased to support NOS as they continue to rollout popular premium and niche services that subscribers crave. As one of the most widely adopted solutions for app deployment across all devices, we are proud to help our customers speed and simplify the integration process.”