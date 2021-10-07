Nielsen tries again on streaming measurement

Nielsen is relaunching its streaming video measurement solutions under a new Nielsen Streaming Solutions banner.

Broadcasters and streamers have been looking at alternatives for measuring across platforms and alternative metrics as currency for buying and selling commercials.

Nielsen says its new streaming measurement suite includes Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings (formerly Streaming Video Ratings), which measures streaming activity and breaks out measurement for the top 17 platforms and apps, accounting for 85 per cent of the streaming market; Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings (previously Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings) which measures programs and episode of four of the five top streaming platforms; and Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings.

Nielsen announced it has added Samsung and Vizio to its roster of connected TV measurement clients, which already included Roku, Amazon and Hulu. It says it has more than tripled the number of homes in its Streaming Meter sample. Nielsen said it measures 75 per cent of CTV media spend and 87 per ent of total video digital spend across computer, mobile and connected TV.

“With this comprehensive suite of streaming measurement solutions, content creators, platforms, studios and advertisers will have an unprecedented view of who is streaming, what they’re watching, which platforms consumers are gravitating to and how much time they are spending with streaming content,” said Deirdre Thomas, managing director, U.S. audience measurement product strategy.