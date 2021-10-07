Rakuten TV boosts free sports channels
October 7, 2021
Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, has added a selection of sport-focused channels to its free offering. European League of Football, PlayersTV, SportItalia, SportOutdoorTV and Unbeaten have all joined the platform.
They join existing sports channels EdgeSport, ESTV, FTF For The Fans, FUEL TV, Hard Knocks Fighting Championship, Impact! Wrestling, InTrouble TV, Lax Sports Network, MAVTV Motorsports Network, MMA TV, Motor 1, MotorSport, The Tennis Channel, USGA and World Poker Tour.
The new channels in detail are:
- European League of Football, available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, offers exclusive content and news about the new European football league. Fans not only get all the games of the European League of Football, but above all background information, exclusive interviews and highlights around the clock.
- PlayersTV, available in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, brings premium sports lifestyle content from world-class athletes. The channel has become home to a diverse collection of original series, co-produced by athletes and brand partners. From comedies and documentaries to reality shows and podcasts, all rooted in sports, culture and lifestyle, PlayersTV offers intimate access into the lives of professional athletes and a behind-the-scenes look at their passions, interests, and off-the-field pursuits.
- SportItalia, coming to Rakuten TV in Italy this October, is from the sport broadcaster which specialises in the production of football events. The channel will feature exclusive matches from the Brasileirao, Argentine and Primavera 1 championships as well as the Shakhtar Donetsk’s matches and the broadcasting of the contents of Barça TV and ManCity TV.
- SportOutdoorTV, available in Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, is a magnifying glass on the whole world of outdoor sports and the lifestyle connected to them. In addition to summer and winter sports, the focus is also on the world of travels and tourism, offering this way the most precise and panoramic stories about outdoor activities.
- Unbeaten, available in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, is a digital first, sports media brand – a destination for fans of world sports. The English language sports news and entertainment channel showcases engaging, existing and original programming featuring high-profile sports stars, news, highlights, and developments across a spectrum of major international sports. Unbeaten has access to a vast catalogue of recent and historical series, and will roll out over 1,000 hours of content, across football, Formula 1, basketball, golf, tennis, combat and eSports, as well as a collection of other lifestyle sports. Future programming will include global championship events in topical magazine-style preview and review shows.
Rakuten TV linear channels are currently accessible for free on the Rakuten TV app on Samsung and LG Smart TV devices (models from 2019).
You must be logged in to post a comment Login