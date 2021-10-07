Survey: Streaming to be major video game driver

A survey of global consumers on their expectations and preferences around interacting with streaming video content from video games and interactive entertainment strategic research firm DFC finds that nearly all (96 per cent) consumers watch streaming video content monthly and an overwhelming majority (85.4 per cent) would interact with streamed content if they could.

“We have been closely watching interactive experiments like Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Facebook’s Rival Peak,” advises David Cole, owner and principal analyst at DFC Intelligence. “This data highlights some of the key reasons Netflix recently committed to developing games with partners like the WWE, and Facebook just announced it will become a ‘metaverse company’. The ability to directly interact with content should bring a larger, more engaged audience into streaming, cloud gaming, and the metaverse – and this is attractive to large platforms and content providers.”

Furthermore, over half of respondents to the survey of nearly 5,000 people aged 13 and older, commissioned by Genvid Technologies and conducted over the summer of 2021, indicated a willingness to pay for the ability to interact with streamed content, either by subscription (51 per cent), microtransactions (52 per cent), or other methods.

“We have been looking at business model opportunities for concepts like cloud gaming, the metaverse and Massive Interactive Live Events (MILEs) for many years,” adds Cole. “The technology is finally getting to the point where new categories are becoming mainstream. Furthermore, it appears consumers are now eager to not only try, but actually pay for, new content delivery forms.”

Among younger consumers, the desire to interact with livestream video content, and the inclination to pay for that ability, was even higher: about 87 per cent of those under age 35 want to interact with what they’re watching, and 60 per cent of consumers in that age group expressed a likelihood of paying via microtransactions for the privilege.

Other key data points from the survey included: