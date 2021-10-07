Yahsat mulling 2 new satellites

The UAE government has instructed Abu Dhabi-based Yahsat to study market demand and to assess the need for two new satellites which could launch in 2026.

The UAE, via Al Yah (Yahsat) already operates Al Yah 1 and Al Yah 2 and the potential of two new craft Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5. The concept is to guarantee the capacity already provided to the government but also to handle expansion from market demand.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO/Yahsat, said: “Yahsat has long been recognised as a strong national champion, a global ICT leader, and an enabler of critical communications infrastructure. This potential expansion of our fleet for the UAE Government would further underpin our long-term contracted backlog and reinforces our position as the UAE’s primary supplier and preferred partner to the UAE Government for advanced satellite communications and critical satellite connectivity needs. We continuously strive to provide our customers and partners with best-in-class solutions and equipment. Today’s announcement to assess the expansion of the existing fleet presents a significant opportunity to enhance Yahsat’s business value for all stakeholders, allowing us to capitalise on our future growth strategy.”

Al Yah 1 was launched in 2011, while Al Yah 2 was launched in 2012.