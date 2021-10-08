Foxtel accelerates streaming strategy with Sky Glass

Following the unveiling of streaming aggregation product Sky Glass and confirmation that Foxtel would be the first global syndication partner, the Australian pay-TV operator has confirmed that the device will form another element in the group’s streaming-led roadmap and is expected to be available in Australia in late 2023.

The confirmation follows Foxtel’s successful launch of the Internet-connected streaming iQ5 set-top box. Foxtel has also confirmed plans to update software in the iQ4 in the coming months to also enable the set-top to be IP-led without the need for cable or satellite.

“Sky Glass will add another dimension to our future as we continue to invest in innovation and reposition Foxtel to be Australia’s premium aggregator of streamed entertainment,” said Patrick Delany, Foxtel Group Chief Executive.

“We are incredibly pleased to be the first syndication partner for Sky Glass. It allows us to join a global product and technology roadmap created by Sky and Comcast, offering customers a world-class entertainment experience and devices, powered by Comcast’s global technology platform.”

“Australian households expected to have an average of almost four entertainment streaming subscriptions by 2025. Sky Glass will provide customers with a world-class user interface making life simple by seamlessly aggregating content from multiple providers all in one place, together with beautifully designed devices, including the Glass TV with premium quality 4K UHD picture and 360o Dolby Atmos sound.”

“This solution will genuinely provide everything in one place for customers, along with even greater simplicity with a single premium device, easy buying, and a plug and play experience,” he added.

Joining the Sky Glass global syndication partnership follows the Foxtel Group’s Strategy Day, at which the company outlined its progress in becoming Australia’s leading IP-led subscription entertainment company with more than 4 million subscribers.