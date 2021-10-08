Haivision launches cloud platform for churches

Haivision, a global provider of real-time video streaming and networking solutions, has announced the launch of an all-new cloud platform designed for churches – Haivision Connect.

Built for churches and ministries of all sizes, Haivision Connect is an easy-to-use live and simulated-live streaming platform that helps these organisations reach viewers online simultaneously with embeddable web players, mobile and OTT apps, and through social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and more. With the all-new Connect, users can schedule livestreams, manage devices, and monitor events, all from a single browser window.

“Haivision Connect has been carefully designed with ministry workflows in mind,” said Daniel Alexander, Director Product Management, Haivision. “By combining Haivision’s award-winning technology, including the SRT protocol and the highly reliable Makito video encoder, with an all-new cloud platform that matches the way ministries work, Haivision Connect ushers in a new era of streaming that makes it easier than ever for churches to share their message and engage with their audiences.”