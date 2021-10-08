MásMóvil commits €350m to FTTH and 5G

MásMóvil has announced that it will invest €350 million in Euskaltel’s optic fibre and 5G over the next three years to substantially extend its coverage in the Basque Country.

MásMóvil plans to reach 1 million households via FTTH through Euskaltel by year end, up from the current 850,000. As for 5G, Euskaltel is already covering 57 per cent of the Basque population.

Meanwhile, Telefónica is already working in the sale of part of its FTTH network along with the US Bank Citi which should already have several offers from International Investment Funds, according to El Confidencial.