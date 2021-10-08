Redbox app on PlayStation 5

Redbox has expanded the distribution footprint for its streaming app to the PlayStation 5 console.

Available immediately to download for free, consumers in the US will be able to stream thousands of AVoD movies and TV shows, as well as over one hundred Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channels. The app also gives consumers access to new release movies for rent or purchase through its TVoD service including latest releases Candyman and Stillwater.

“We’re thrilled that our app is now available on the PlayStation 5,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “We have so much great content to discover, and we’re constantly adding more films and TV shows, as well as free TV channels. I know PlayStation 5 users will find something to enjoy on Redbox, which will soon be available on PlayStation 4 as well.”