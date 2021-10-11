Pluto TV adds new BBC channels in Europe

Pluto TV, the free streaming television service, has announced a partnership with BBC Studios that brings three new channels to the streaming service across the five European countries of Germany, Switzerland, Austria (GSA), France and Spain.

In France, audiences can now enjoy a new Doctor Who channel, which features the first 10 seasons of the BBC action-adventure series that explores space and time, in addition to the series’ Christmas Specials. The Doctor Who channel on Pluto TV in Spain features the series’ first nine seasons and its Christmas Specials, while Pluto TV in GSA now offers fans of the series classic Doctor Who episodes that originally aired between 1980 and 1990, in addition to an all-new BBC Travel channel.

In addition, Pluto TV’s new BBC Drama channel is now live on Pluto TV in GSA, France and Spain. The channel features popular dramas from the BBC Studios catalogue, including series such a Call The Midwife, War And Peace, Great Expectations and The Musketeers.

“This new partnership with BBC allows Pluto TV to super serve our European audiences with hundreds of hours of premium BBC drama content that fans know and love, all for free,” said Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV. “Pluto TV and its continuously expanding content offering is a key component of ViacomCBS’ diversified global streaming eco-system.”

Nick Coulter, Director, Global New Business Development at BBC Studios, added: “We are always looking for new ways to bring our world-class talent and shows to audiences around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to be extending our partnership with Pluto TV into Europe with these new channels. Pluto TV will help us reach old fans and new, with some of our best-loved dramas alongside familiar classics like Doctor Who, and our beautiful and inspiring travel documentaries bringing the whole world to our screens.”

The BBC channel launches in Europe come in advance of Pluto TV’s Italian launch, which is scheduled for October 28th.