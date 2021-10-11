Report: Over 1000 5G devices

The number of announced 5G devices continues to rise and has now passed the 1000 mark for the first time. There are now 1060 announced 5G devices, an increase of 21.4 per cent in the last quarter, accordin to (the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

Of these devices, 66.4 per cent are reported to be commercially available. The number of commercial 5G devices has grown by 26.4 per cent over the last three months. For the first time, the number of 5G devices understood to be commercially available has passed 700 to reach a total of 704 devices.

By end-September 2021, GSA had identified:

– 22 announced form factors.

– 158 vendors who had announced available or forthcoming 5G devices.

– 1060 announced devices (including regional variants, but excluding operator-branded devices that are essentially rebadged versions of other phones), including 704 that are understood to be commercially available:

– 523 phones (up 45 from August), at least 459 of which are now commercially available (up 35 in a month).

– 188 FWA CPE devices (indoor and outdoor), at least of which 89 are now commercially available.

– 183 modules.

– 70 industrial/enterprise routers/gateways/modems.

– 46 battery operated hotspots.

– 23 tablets.

– 19 laptops (notebooks).

– 11 in-vehicle routers/modems/hotspots.

– Eight USB terminals/‌dongles/‌modems.

– 34 other devices (including drones, head-mounted displays, robots, TVs, cameras, femtocells/‌small cells, repeaters, vehicle OBUs, a snap-on dongle/‌‌adapter, a switch, a vending machine and an encoder).

588announced devices with declared support for 5G standalone in sub-6 GHz bands, 410 of which are commercially available.

Not all devices are available immediately and specification details remain limited for some devices.