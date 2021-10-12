7NN launches in Spain

New nationwide TV channel, 7NN, has begun transmissions in Spain, coinciding with Hispanic Day.

Distributed via DTT, streaming and Vodafone TV, the channel, led by Marcial Cuquerella, former director of Intereconomía, will air 24/7 news claiming to be the alternative (‘La Alternativa’) to existing TV channels.

7NN plans to reach 70 per cent of the country by year end and will open a commercial office and news bureaus in Latin America.

The channel is supported by a group of Spanish right-leaning businessmen and TV professionals, among them Javier Villamor, a journalist linked to the extreme right party Vox, with a presenting role on the channel.