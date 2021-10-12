Prime Video unveils slate of new sports content

At the Prime Video Presents Sport 2021 showcase in London, Amazon Prime Video unveiled new updates and announcements across its premium live sports, films and TV series, featuring some of the biggest names in UK sport, including Nicola Adams, Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney.

The line-up of on-air talent and key broadcast details for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series, including Dylan Hartley, Emily Scarratt, Bryan Habana and Stephen Larkham was announced, alongside the newest additions to the Premier League punditry team for this December’s fixtures. Prime Video also updated on previously announced plans to reinvest all fees from the historic US Open final back into British women’s tennis, working with US Open Champion Emma Raducanu and the Lawn Tennis Association on a proposal.

In addition, Prime Video showcased seven Original and Exclusive films and series coming to Prime Video in the next year including the announcement of Rooney – a documentary telling the story of England’s all-time top goal scorer and current Derby County manager which launches in early 2022.



“We’ve come a long way since our UK launch in 2018,” said Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “We know the UK has some of the most passionate sports fans in the world, and we’re dedicated to growing our portfolio across live sports and original content to give them more of what they love.”

During the show hosted by sports broadcaster and Prime Video presenter Gabby Logan, Alex Green (MD for Prime Video Sport in Europe), Chris Bird (Prime Video’s UK MD) and Dan Grabiner (Head of UK Originals) made a series of announcements, including:

Live Sport on Prime Video:

“We are always looking to improve our live sports for customers,” said Green. “We have announced new broadcast talent to bring Prime members expert analysis that is both insightful and entertaining as well as new ways to watch, such as the option for Welsh rugby fans to enjoy their team at the Autumn Nations Series in the Welsh language. It’s an exciting year for live tennis, rugby and football on Prime Video in the UK.”

At the Prime Video Presents Sport event, Prime Video:

Unveiled the hosts, pundits and commentators who will be covering every clash between the northern and southern hemisphere’s fiercest Rugby union nations when Prime Video broadcasts 17 games live at the Autumn Nations Series this October and November. Prime Video also revealed a Welsh language option for customers during its Wales matches, including full punditry and commentary.

Announced that Prime Video is working with the Lawn Tennis Association and Raducanu on a plan to reinvest all funds from Prime Video’s shared broadcast rights of the US Open Grand Slam final into British women’s tennis.

Revealed that another footballing great will be joining Prime Video’s expert punditry line-up for live Premier League football which returns to Prime Video this December – namely ex-France and Manchester United defender, Patrice Evra – who joined Henry on-stage to preview some of Prime Video’s upcoming December matches, including Manchester United vs Arsenal and Rafael Benitez’s first Merseyside derby as Everton manager.

New and upcoming films on Prime Video:

“We want to bring exciting, inspiring, and diverse stories from the world of sport to Prime members,” said Bird. “We know that our customers love seeing the stories behind the sports and the teams, so we’re delighted to be able offer such a wide range of compelling films and series.”

New and upcoming sports films included:

Rooney – Prime Video will exclusively premiere Rooney, a biopic featuring one of the world’s most renowned footballers, ex-Manchester United player and current Derby County Manager. Rooney appeared on-stage at the event to discuss the film alongside director, Matt Smith. The film features previously unseen archive footage of Rooney’s childhood, looking at his relationship with his family, his Sunday League days with Coppelhouse Boys and his first moments in an Everton shirt. The context provides a profound insight into the events that shaped Wayne Rooney into the footballing icon he is today. Rooney will launch worldwide exclusively on Prime Video in early 2022.

Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story – Adams and the film's director, Helena Coan took part in an on-stage Q&A to discuss the feature documentary, which explores the life and success of the record-breaking female boxer. In the film Adams explores her upbringing, motivations and key life events that shaped her into a world champion athlete as well as opening up on her battles with public racism and homophobia. Lioness will be available exclusively on Prime Video on November 12th.

Arsène Wenger: Invincible – Arsène Wenger: Invincible is the definitive documentary of a footballing pioneer who changed the landscape of the Premier League. The film contains unprecedented insight and access from Arsène Wenger himself, as well as key figures from throughout his career including the biggest names in world football. Arsène Wenger: Invincible will launch on Prime Video in early 2022 in the UK and Ireland.

New and upcoming sports series on Prime Video: