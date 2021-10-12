Whip Media expands European footprint with Glance

Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, has partnered with Glance, the leading global audience and content insights specialist, to provide global data and insights for its Glance VOD Landscape Report.

Part of Médiamétrie, Glance is the one-stop shop service providing official TV ratings for over 7,000 channels in more than 120 territories, thanks to its long time partnerships with the official Television Audience Measurement operators all around the globe. Glance tracks in particular the latest TV and online content trends in nearly 50 territories. With more than 230 flagship clients of the global content and sports industry, Glance is an undisputed market leader in TV and video market intelligence.

Glance’s VOD Landscape Report provides an insightful review of the VOD/SVOD/AVOD services available worldwide, through the analysis of 100 international, regional, and local platforms broadcasting more than 1,000 original programs. The report provides unique information enabling platforms, TV channels, producers and distributors to identify content licensing opportunities for the various platforms.

Through the partnership with Whip Media, Glance will utilize BB Streaming Availability Data to analyze VOD trends across over 600,000 pieces of content on 1,800 streaming platforms globally. The Data is powered by BB, a market research and consultancy company specialized in the media and entertainment industry.

Frédéric Vaulpré, Vice President of Glance states in this regard: “With the different current shifts for the TV industry, Glance’s clients require additional data framework to analyse their content. In this perspective, working with Whip Media on monitoring IPs available on VOD platforms, is a great step forward.”

“We’re proud to be working with Glance to provide insights that will allow entertainment companies to make smarter licensing decisions for their content,” said Ghislain Lefebvre, VP of Sales, France and Benelux for Whip Media. “This partnership with the global leader in TV and video market intelligence strengthens our ever growing footprint in providing unique services and expertise to the global content licensing ecosystem in Europe.”