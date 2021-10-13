discovery+ launching in Canada

Discovery has announced that streaming service discovery+ will launch in Canada on October 19th.

discovery+ brings viewers more than 200 exclusive, original series across real life genres, including ​​True Crime, Home, Relationships, Food, Paranormal and Nature. Viewers will also have access to 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, and the largest streaming collection of natural history content from the BBC.

Canadian viewers will have access to new series from iconic franchises such as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 90 Day: The Single Life and Naked and Afraid Of Love, while unique discovery+ originals include Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard, No Responders Left Behind, Bobby and Giada in Italy, Queen of Meth and Love in Paradise. discovery+ also features much popular personalities like Guy Fieri, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Zak Bagans and Dr. Pimple Popper. Additionally, more than 1,000 episodes of Discovery’s most popular series will be subtitled in French at launch.

discovery+ is available starting at C$4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for C$6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category.

“We are thrilled to launch discovery+ in Canada, a country of devoted Discovery fans and home to many of the most beloved stars in our family,” said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International. “discovery+ is one of one: the definitive real life streaming service, and we deliver the best streaming value to our fans. We know it will resonate with our loyal audience in Canada, as we continue to roll the service out to a number of key markets around the world throughout the rest of 2021.”

Discovery enters the Canadian market with an integrated marketing partnership with Corus Entertainment. The partnership will introduce Canadians to discovery+ via Corus’ media assets including linear networks, radio, digital, and social platforms.

“We are excited to build on over 20 years as joint venture partners with Discovery in Canada,” said Doug Murphy, President and CEO, Corus Entertainment. “As the country’s leader in lifestyle content, Corus’ extensive suite of media assets provide broad scale and reach to audiences seeking to experience Discovery’s deep library of world class content wherever they are. With our expertise in driving discoverability and brand recognition, we look forward to supporting the growth of discovery+ in Canada.”

At launch, discovery+ will be available on the following platforms and devices in Canada: