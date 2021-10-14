Eleven Italy on Amazon Prime Video

Eleven has announced it will now be distributed on Amazon Prime Video in Italy.

The deal will see Eleven Italy make the best of its Serie C coverage available through the Amazon Prime Video platform. Ten Serie C games will be offered up every matchday on Amazon in addition to the Serie C play-offs and the pick of the matches from the Italian Cup. Eleven’s highlights and match analysis will also be available.

Eleven´s Serie C offering on Amazon Prime Video is set to be supplemented by more of Eleven Italy´s live sport and entertainment content in future.

Giovanni Zurleni, Eleven Italy Managing Director, said: “We are proud to announce that Eleven will now be distributed on Amazon Prime Video. We want to make our portfolio of sport and entertainment content available to audiences wherever and however they choose to enjoy it and this deal represents an important step in us delivering for more fans than ever.”

Alessandro Tucci, Eleven Group COO, added: “Eleven is committed to working with leading distributors across our markets to make our content as widely available to audiences as possible. Our deal with Amazon is an exciting addition to our global network.”