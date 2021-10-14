Forecast: Cloud providers most important distribution channel

In a session at CCS Insight’s annual Predictions event, the company’s analysts focus on the future of networks and how operators can capitalise on soaring levels of demand.

Kester Mann, Director, Consumer and Connectivity comments: “In recent times, the value of broadband and mobile networks has surpassed all expectations, reinforced by eye-watering demand among households and businesses during the Covid crisis. However, unprecedented demand, new working practices, ultra-competitive markets and burdensome regulation means much work for the sector still lies ahead.”

His colleague, Richard Webb, Director, Network Infrastructure, notes: “Telecoms is an industry with challenges, as it continues to struggle to make meaningful returns on the expensive deployment of state-of-the-art infrastructure. We are only at the beginning of the 5G journey and network operators need to make the economics stack up.”

CCS Insight’s predictions related to this area include the following predictions: