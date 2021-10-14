Forecast: Cloud providers most important distribution channel

October 14, 2021
In a session at CCS Insight’s annual Predictions event, the company’s analysts focus on the future of networks and how operators can capitalise on soaring levels of demand.

Kester Mann, Director, Consumer and Connectivity comments: “In recent times, the value of broadband and mobile networks has surpassed all expectations, reinforced by eye-watering demand among households and businesses during the Covid crisis. However, unprecedented demand, new working practices, ultra-competitive markets and burdensome regulation means much work for the sector still lies ahead.”

His colleague, Richard Webb, Director, Network Infrastructure, notes: “Telecoms is an industry with challenges, as it continues to struggle to make meaningful returns on the expensive deployment of state-of-the-art infrastructure. We are only at the beginning of the 5G journey and network operators need to make the economics stack up.”

CCS Insight’s predictions related to this area include the following predictions:

  • By the end of 2023, at least 20 telecom operators confirm partnerships with satellite broadband providers.
  • To 2024, cloud providers emerge as the most important distribution channel for mobile operators deploying private network solutions.
  • At least one nationwide ‘pan-utility’ company will emerge by 2025, combining smart-grid and networking capability.
  • By 2025, at least one European country claims to have overcome the digital divide.
  • By 2025, at least 20 network operators offer healthcare as part of a service bundle.
  • The intersection of edge computing, AI, cloud and mobility trigger a major change in the nature of the Internet by 2030.
  • By 2030, 5 per cent of research spending by major network infrastructure providers is on projects related to space exploration.

