Netgem TV, Gusto TV partnership

Telco TV specialist Netgem TV is partnering with culinary-focused TV service Gusto TV, with the programmer launching the channel in the UK and Ireland across Netgem TV’s footprint of Ultrafast Fibre ISPs.

“Netgem TV guarantees the best viewing experience possible by uniting all the linear and VoD content users want into one easy-to-use interface,” notes Chris Knight, CEO and President of Gusto Worldwide Media. “With the addition of Gusto TV, audiences will have access to world-class food programming at their fingertips.”

“Gusto TV is an absolute star in its genre and a fantastic addition to our line up,” adds Shan Eisenberg, CCO of Netgem TV. “We are relentless in bringing the best in-class ad-funded channels to our viewers – allowing our ISP partners to truly enrich their TV value propositions while maintaining market-beating bundle prices.”