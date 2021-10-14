Vodafone Spain reduces redundancy plan

Vodafone Spain has reduced the number of affected workers within its redundancy plan to 467 from the initial 515 in an attempt to reach an agreement with trade unions.

The company is also open to outsourcing its 34 stores – set to be closed down – affecting some 237 employees.

The telco announced this second job reduction plan (the first was in 2019 with the dismissal of 1,000 workers) as a result of tough competition in the market and because of economic, productive and organisational reasons.