discovery+ on LG Smart TVs in US

Discovery and LG Electronics USA have announced that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction subscription streaming service, is now available on LG Smart TVs in the US including LG’s line-up of LG OLED TVs and LG QNED MiniLED TVs*.

LG Smart TV owners can access discovery+ on the TV’s webOS platform by opening the discovery+ app using their remote or, when available, by saying “discovery plus” directly into their LG Magic Remote.

“We are thrilled to expand the availability of discovery+ and provide LG customers a direct and easy way to stream our much-loved brands, series and talent,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution & Commercial Partnerships, Discovery. “The announcement of discovery+ on LG Smart TVs builds upon our existing relationship with a valued partner, and we look forward to the continued growth of discovery+ and reaching more fans around the world.”

“The arrival of the discovery+ app on LG Smart TVs delivers a new range of premium, educational and inspiring content to LG TV owners,” added Peggy Ang, LG’s vice president of marketing. “LG Smart TVs truly elevate the home entertainment experience with access to the most anticipated and sought-after content delivered with critically-acclaimed picture quality the way the creators intended it to be seen. We are proud to partner with discovery+ to bring this content to LG TV owners.”

discovery+ is available in the US starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month.