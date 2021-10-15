Good Morning Britain launching YouTube series

ITV’s Good Morning Britain has announced its first YouTube original series, Off The Table – a mini series which takes the heart of breakfast show to 18-34 year olds

Produced by ITV Studios Daytime, part of ITV Studios, Off The Table is exclusively available on GMB’s YouTube channel.

The series will feature four hot topic 15 minute episodes which will be published across a month, including money, climate change, cancel culture and life after Covid-19 – some of the most important issues affecting 18-34s in modern Britain today.

Presented by TV broadcaster and cultural curator Julie Adenuga (MTV Cribs UK, Don’t Trust The Internet) will lead the debate as viewers hear diverse opinions from a panel of influencers, activists and journalists they can relate to – such as James Barr, Ryan Mark Parsons, Kaz Kamwi, Grace Blakely, Dr Emeka, Benjamin Butterworth, Esther Krakue and more.

GMB’s YouTube channel already boasts nearly 1 million subscribers. In 2020 GMB video views on YouTube totalled 250 million and over 1 billion minutes were watched.

Adenuga said: “I’m excited to be presenting Good Morning Britain’s first ever YouTube original series. I love the idea of the GMB conversations that we see all the time making their way to new audiences thanks to Off The Table.”

Neil Thompson, Editor Good Morning Britain said: “It’s a testament to the team and the programme’s captivating output that our 16-34 year old audience has continued to go from strength to strength. So launching our very first YouTube original series seemed like the natural next, exciting step.”

Joel Duncan, Digital Development Manager ITV said: “Over 1 billion minutes of GMB content were watched last year on it’s YouTube channel and so we know there is a very healthy appetite for even more short-form GMB content online. With Julie at the helm plus some of the best known influencers, Off The Table is set to be a very promising digital offering indeed.”