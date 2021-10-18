Hollywood avoids production strike

Hollywood has dodged a damaging strike as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) agreed with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on improved working conditions in the sector.

With a deadline just hours away for a strike that threatened to bring US productions to a halt, the organisations agreed a new three-year deal over the weekend.

The new ‘Basic Agreement’, includes improved wages and working conditions for those working on streaming productions, living wages for those at the bottom of the pay scale, 10-hour turnaround times between shifts and increased funding towards health and pension plans.