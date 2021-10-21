Research: 25% US homes have broadband but no pay-TV

Findings from research firm TDG indicate that the number of US households subscribing to a broadband service but not a pay-TV service will grow from 38 million in 2020 to 54 million in 2025, up 42 per cent in the five-year period.
“By 2025, nine-in-ten US households will use residential broadband, of which roughly half will use a pay-TV service from a legacy or virtual MVPD,” said Paul Hockenbury, industry researcher and TDG senior analyst. “The space between the two—so-called broadband-only or BBO customers—offers video creators and distributors lucrative growth opportunities.”
Early last decade, TDG predicted that streaming would incrementally chip away at pay-TV’s dominance, at first impacting viewing time, then subscriptions. This has in fact transpired.
In 2010, only 8 per cent of US broadband households lived MVPD-free, with streaming video considered no more than a nice supplement to the 500-channel universe of pay-TV. By 2015, the rate doubled to 16 per cent, then doubled again to 35 per cent in 2020. This trend will continue through the decade, with a tipping point occurring no later than 2026, after which a majority of US broadband households will be MVPD-free.
“A decade ago,” adds Hockenbury, “the BBO segment was comprised almost exclusively of bleeding-edge adopters; those defined by a fascination with new products and services and a pocketbook to fund their experiments. Today, the BBO segment is largely defined by early-mainstream dispositions: buying only when the price has come down, the technology has peer-demonstrated benefits, and plenty of support is available.”
Further insights:
“Innovative MSOs recognised years ago that it was just a matter of time before BBOs comprised a majority of their customers,” says Michael Greeson, TDG President and co-author of the report, The Rise of MVPD-Free Households. “While a strategic inevitability, only recently, however, has this segment rose to the level of tactical priority.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login