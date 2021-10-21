Virgin Media gives TV subs free kids content for half term

Virgin Media is making its full range of premium kids entertainment and learning-based programmes available for all of its 3.5 million TV customers until October 31st, at no extra cost.

Until the end of the month, all Virgin TV customers in the UK will be given free access to 13 kids pay-TV channels including BabyTV, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, NickToons, and Nick Jr. Thousands of episodes will also be available on demand.

The free kids TV offering includes popular shows such as Peppa Pig, PAW Patrol, Baby Shark’s Big Show, SpongeBob SquarePants, Scooby Doo and Guess Who, Moley, Fireman Sam, Top Wing and more.



Customers will also be able to stream hundreds of free educational videos and kids box sets from their mobile or tablet devices, via the Virgin TV Go app.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Ahead of half term, we are giving all of our Virgin TV customers access to our full range of kids channels and on demand programmes at no extra cost. Our kids TV line-up provides families with an eclectic mix of entertainment options, catering for all ages, from toddlers to teens – whether they are looking for educational programmes or want to tune into some cartoon classics.”