Atresmedia doubles profits

Spanish TV group Atresmedia, owner among others of Antena 3 TV and La Sexta, has doubled its profit to €79.9 million in the nine months to September versus €39.9 million the same period last year.

EBITDA was €120.3 million, up 64.4 per cent versus the same period last year with net revenues increasing by 14.6 per cent to €664.9 million.

These results are mainly due to the rising ad market, according to the group, with an estimated growth of 15 per cent in the first nine months of the year and 9.1 per cent in the third quarter.