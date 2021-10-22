SES-17 launch delayed

The launch of SES-17 has been delayed. Arianespace says investigations are ongoing in order to identify a new launch date from its Kourou spaceport.

The Ariane 5 launch vehicle and spacecraft SES-17 and fellow passenger SYRACUSE 4A are in stable and safe conditions on the launch pad, says Arianespace. SYRACUSE-4A is a military satellite for the French defence ministry.

The launch was due to take place at the Guiana Space Centre on the night of 22nd October (local time).

Both satellites were built by Thales Alenia Space.

Arianespace said that the flight, when it is rescheduled, will break previous records in terms of highest height, largest cumulative mass and heaviest payload ever carried on Ariane 5 missions.