StarHub adds SPOTV and SPOTV2

Singapore’s StarHub has announced an agreement to bring two new dedicated sports channels – SPOTV and SPOTV2 – to StarHub Entertainment customers. The channels are available for streaming on TVs and phones.

All StarHub Sports+ and Sports Pass subscribers can catch live and on-demand coverage of motorsports (MotoGP) and table tennis events (WTT), tennis Grand Slams (Wimbledon, US Open) and golf majors (Open Championship), as well as Korean sports content (KBO League, KOVO V-League, KBL) at no extra cost.

As a launch promotion, StarHub will be offering all StarHub Entertainment customers free preview of SPOTV and SPOTV2. From now until November 5th, StarHub viewers can watch the channels free-of-charge, regardless of whether or not they have a Sports+ or Sports Pass subscription.