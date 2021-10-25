Prime Video has announced an agreement with TF1 to broadcast Ligue 1 Uber Eats highlights Téléfoot, its flagship Sunday football show, with images and highlights from matches during the 2021/2022 season.
“We’re very excited about this agreement with TF1 and make Ligue 1 Uber Eats football even more visible to all football fans across the country, declared Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport in Europe. “This collaboration is a great step forward for fans. Our goal was always to bring the best of Ligue 1 Uber Eats football to fans and Téléfoot is an iconic football TV show in France, it will help us deliver on that promise even more.”
“We are very happy to be able to, once again, offer an exceptional exposure to the Ligue 1 Uber Eats championship by making all the highlights and analyses of the matches accessible to the largest audience in France. With the return of those images to the programme, Téléfoot, also strengthens its position as the leading and unmissable soccer magazine,” added François Pellissier, Executive Vice President Business and Sports for TF1 Group.
