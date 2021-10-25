Redbox completes merger with Seaport

Redbox has completed its previously announced business combination with Seaport Global Acquisition, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. As a result of the merger, the entity will be known as Redbox Entertainment.

Redbox’s common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ on October 25th.

“Today marks the beginning of Redbox’s next chapter,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “Since revolutionizing the way Americans rent movies nearly two decades ago, Redbox has continuously evolved and expanded our reach – all while offering our millions of loyal customers exceptional value in home entertainment. Today, we are building on our legacy and reaffirming our commitment to delivering a wide range of choice and convenience for consumers, as well as value for our Redbox stakeholders.”

Smith continued, “As a public company, we plan to continue our strong momentum and accelerate our digital transformation. Through this transaction, and the incremental capital it provides, Redbox is equipped to advance our goal of creating a one stop experience that spans multiple entertainment mediums and simplifies the streaming experience. We are eager to capture the significant and growing opportunities ahead, take our business to the next level and achieve profitable growth for Redbox shareholders.”