Orange Spain to close smaller stores

Orange Spain will close down its smallest stores, in a similar decision to Vodafone’s, coinciding with the 4.9 per cent drop in its January to September revenues to €3.5 billion.

The business in its 800 stores fell by 25 per cent in the period whereas digital sales grew by 30 to 35 per cent.

Hit by low cost offers and tough competition, Orange Spain saw its revenues fall by 4.4 per cent in the third quarter to €1.23 billion. However, the number of customers grew to 20.2 million, out of which 4 million are broadband customers. In pay TV, the number of subscribers has gone down to 693,000 to September, versus 716,000 in the same period last year.

The company has decided not to participate in the football auction to avoid inflating prices -this year, Orange paid €300 million for football TV rights.