Fox Nation to launch on YouTube TV

FOX News Media’s streaming service FOX Nation has launched on YouTube TV in the US as an optional add on.

In making the announcement, Jason Klarman, president of the service, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with YouTube TV to bring FOX Nation to their cutting edge TV service and provide our passionate audience with more ways to enjoy the original content they desire.”

YouTube TV subscribers have the option to add FOX Nation to their YouTube TV subscription for $5.99 a month. FOX Nation includes original series (Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker Carlson Originals, COPS, Lara Logan Has No Agenda, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace and What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade), curated programming events featuring original and acquired content (Grateful Nation, Keep The Faith, Clint Eastwood: American Outlaw, FOX Justice, All American Christmas), and coverage of live events, such as the Conservative Political Action Committee conference. Additionally, YouTube TV subscribers to FOX Nation will now have access to FOX Nation’s signature opinion programming such as The Dan Bongino Show, as well as FOX News Channel’s popular primetime shows — on demand the next day — with FOX News Primetime All the Time.

Subscribers to FOX Nation on YouTube TV can access the service via the YouTube TV app on mobile, tablet and connected TV platforms. In addition to YouTube TV, FOX Nation is available on Cox Contour, Comcast Xfinity, and The Roku Channel, as well as the FOX Nation app.