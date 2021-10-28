ANGA COM returns May 2022

ANGA COM, the European exhibition and conference for broadband, TV and online, has announced it will return on May 10th – 12th 2022 in Cologne, Germany.

Key topics of ANGA COM 2022 include FTTH, DOCSIS 4.0, 10G, Wifi, Fixed Mobile Convergence, Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Services, OTT, AppTV, Video Streaming, Smart City and Smart Home.



A number technology vendors have already confirmed their stand bookings for the exhibition, including ASTRA, ASTRO Strobel, AVM, Berthold Sichert, BTV Multimedia, CommScope, DCT DELTA, Deutsche Glasfaser, Emtelle, gabo, Ocilion IPTV Technologies, Technetix, Vodafone and WISI Communications.



Dr. Peter Charissé, Managing Director ANGA COM: “The strength of our ANGA COM show has always been to bring together network operators, media, investors and vendors in a diverse and international way, but without too large crowds. One-on-one appointments and mass events may also decline in the longer term. However, an international and sharply profiled trade show will remain the most efficient way for vendors and clients to fulfil the need to meet new and existing customers in person. This is especially true for international contacts.”



With 10 to 12 May 2022, ANGA COM will take place at a date that allows sufficient lead time. Also, inspiring early summer weather can be expected. International air traffic to Cologne and Duesseldorf has already recovered in recent weeks. Furthermore, legal and company travel restrictions should be lifted by spring of next year at the latest.